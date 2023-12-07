Man shot in Kamma Heights home invasion

A Kamma Heights residents was rushed to hospital early on Thursday morning after being shot during a home invasion.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had taken place at about 3.20am at a home in Dolpour Street.
“The victims were sleeping in separate bedrooms,” she said.
“The woman woke up when a light was turned on in the room.
“Three suspects were in the room and demanded her cellphones.”
She said the suspects had then gone to the man’s bedroom
“A gunshot was heard, and the suspects fled.
“The man was shot and taken to hospital.
“The suspects gained entry by removing an aluminium window. They escaped with two cellphones and a MacBook laptop.
“SAPS Walmer are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder.”
Van Rensburg said anyone who could assist with any information with regard to the robbery should contact SAPS Walmer on 082-769-1977.
