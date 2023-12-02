Six killed in Gqeberha crash

At least six people died in a head-on collision in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.
A Toyota Hilux bakkie and a VW Golf 7 collided on the M17 near Swartkops at about 1.30am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying four of the deceased were in one vehicle and the remaining two in the other.
The Herald understands that a teenager also died in the accident.
This is a developing story.
