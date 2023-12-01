Gqeberha businessman arrested for alleged multimillion-rand tax fraud
A Gqeberha businessman accused of attempting to defraud the SA Revenue Service out of more than R5.5m, was arrested on Thursday before being released on warning.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Mlondolozi Dukuza was arrested following investigations by the Gqeberha-based serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks together with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Sars...
