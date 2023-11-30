World sailing champ Kirsten Neuschafer inspired by the thrill of adventure
Gqeberha’s Neuschafer has more plans to elevate her career after winning epic solo race
While internationally renowned Gqeberha resident Kirsten Neuschafer is already a pioneer, intrepid explorer and world record holder, the best is yet to come from the local sailing hero.
Neuschafer said she was still riding her winning wave after claiming victory in an epic 235-day solo journey around the world, during the Golden Globe Race for solo yachting, and remains armed with the will to continue elevating her career...
