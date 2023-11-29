Nelson Mandela Bay forms drug action committee
Move signals first step in co-ordinated strategy by metro to fight scourge, assist victims
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has formed a drug action committee, signalling the first step in a co-ordinated strategy by the metro to fight drugs and assist victims.
The members of the new committee, responsible for drawing up an intervention and co-ordination plan, were announced by mayor Gary van Niekerk at City Hall on Tuesday. ..
