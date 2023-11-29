Insurance policy hit murder accused to remain out on bail
State’s challenge of decision to release Kwazakhele woman in hit killing case unsuccessful
A Kwazakhele woman accused of orchestrating the hit murder of a family member to cash in on an insurance policy will remain out on bail after the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday denied the state leave to appeal against the decision to grant her bail.
The state had, in a rare move, brought the application after the court granted Busisiwe Sentiwe bail of R1,000 on November 21 after she was initially denied bail in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court. ..
