News

JUST IN | Body of e-hailing driver dumped in Van der Kemps Kloof

By Riaan Marais - 29 November 2023
E-hailing drivers show their support after the body of a fellow driver was discovered in Van der Kemps Kloof on Wednesday
Image: WERNER HILLS

Dozens of e-hailing drivers have arrived at Van der Kemps Kloof where the body of a fellow driver was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver went missing on Tuesday night and that his vehicle was recovered in Malabar shortly before his body was discovered.

This is a developing story.

