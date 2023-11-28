Court dismisses Papiesfontein land invader’s protection order appeal
Wayne Petersen’s call for magistrate to set aside earlier ruling prohibiting him from harassing eco-group chair thrown out with costs
Members of a specialised environmental team can finally continue their research into an endemic Papiesfontein plant after the Humansdorp magistrate’s court granted them a final protection order against a Kouga councillor who has laid claim to the land.
The order also contains a warrant of arrest that can be immediately implemented against Wayne Petersen, with whom the Kabeljous Reserve Action Group (Krag) has had several run-ins, if he transgresses it...
