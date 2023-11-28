New beginnings for Bayworld kick off with demolition of old structures
As an excavator lumbered forward and knocked the first bricks of Bayworld’s cracked tropical pool to the ground, it simultaneously launched the long-awaited catalytic redevelopment of Gqeberha’s venerable oceanarium complex.
The moment was hailed as the start of a mega-project with hugely positive ramifications for the city and the Eastern Cape as a whole...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.