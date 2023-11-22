×

Stage 4 load-shedding due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity

22 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 2.31am on Wednesday until further notice.

Eskom said this is due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned.

The power utility said it will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur.

On Tuesday stages 2 and 3 load-shedding were implemented due to the imminent forced shutdown of two generating units.

