News

Leopard Trail huts net architecture award

NOH’s stunning ‘tiny house’ entry knocks the spots off bigger budget projects, highlights growing interest in sustainability

By Guy Rogers - 14 November 2023

Bigger is not better when it comes to sustainable architecture and the growing “tiny house” trend was celebrated recently at the SA Institute of Architects Eastern Cape Awards.

The Regional Commendation for Architecture Award went to NOH Architects in Gqeberha for its Leopard Trail Huts in the Baviaanskloof...

Latest