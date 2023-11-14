×

News

Little pageant winners do their bit for the needy

Kwazakhele siblings Ukhanyo, 5, and Minentle Sondzaba, 8, claim 2023 Little Mr and Miss PE/Gqeberha and Little Mr and Miss Eastern Cape crowns

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 November 2023

Two Kwazakhele siblings have claimed the 2023 Little Mr and Miss PE/Gqeberha and Little Mr and Miss Eastern Cape crowns after strutting their stuff on the catwalk while blazing another trail as charity warriors. 

Ukhanyo, 5, and Minentle Sondzaba, 8, turned heads again on Saturday after stealing the show at a Top Model of the Year event hosted by Sophisticate Models at the Boardwalk...

