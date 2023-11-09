Two-wheel titan back home after smoking it at top junior race circuits
After tearing up the tarmac at some of the most iconic race circuits across Europe, one of Gqeberha’s most talented teens on two wheels returned home on Wednesday.
The excitement was palpable at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport as the family of Ruche Moodley awaited his arrival with banners, SA flags and hugs after a season of competing in three of Europe’s elite junior motorcycle championships...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.