Shockwaves in Kariega as cop faces string of charges
Sergeant arrested over friend’s murder ‘just as surprised by the news as rest of community’
During the arrest of a Kariega police officer this week, charged with the murder of his friend, a 9mm pistol, an air gun, 19 live rounds of ammunition, and a plastic bag filled with spent cartridges were seized.
The breakthrough into the murder of Raul Damons, 31, comes almost a year after he was tied up in his Aalwyn Drive home and shot in the head at point-blank range in December...
