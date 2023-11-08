A South African musician touring the US lost equipment worth almost R100,000 on Monday when thieves broke into his tour van.
David Scott, whose stage name is The Kiffness, is known for this mashups of viral videos and satirical commentary. Scott has more than 2-million subscribers on YouTube and has a global following for his musical collaborations with viral stars from around the world, including a cat.
Scott cancelled the planned gig in Detroit due to the break-in and apologised to fans.
“I'm sorry to inform my fans in Detroit that tonight's [Monday] show's been cancelled due to gear being stolen out of our van. Between getting a new van, new equipment, police reports, we don't have enough time to get the show ready,” said Scott on his X account.
Scott appeared on a local news report explaining the incident but said he would return to Detroit even though he was a victim of crime.
WATCH | The Kiffness robbed twice in US, cancels show: 'I feel safer in South Africa tbh'
Lead video journalist
Image: The Kiffness/Press
A South African musician touring the US lost equipment worth almost R100,000 on Monday when thieves broke into his tour van.
David Scott, whose stage name is The Kiffness, is known for this mashups of viral videos and satirical commentary. Scott has more than 2-million subscribers on YouTube and has a global following for his musical collaborations with viral stars from around the world, including a cat.
Scott cancelled the planned gig in Detroit due to the break-in and apologised to fans.
“I'm sorry to inform my fans in Detroit that tonight's [Monday] show's been cancelled due to gear being stolen out of our van. Between getting a new van, new equipment, police reports, we don't have enough time to get the show ready,” said Scott on his X account.
Scott appeared on a local news report explaining the incident but said he would return to Detroit even though he was a victim of crime.
However, as one of his employees was attempting to clear the car of valuables after the break-in, an unknown man approached and stole the keys to the vehicle and then jumped in through the broken window in an attempt to steal more of Scott's belongings.
“Our merch guy was getting what was left out of the car and someone tried to take the keys from him, but he ran away and called the police,” posted Scott on his X account.
“Luckily they detained him while he was looting the car. Our poor merch guy is in shock. @JoeBiden what's going on?”
Police were called and arrested the suspect.
In response to a tweet made to Scott saying he should feel at home in the US as he is from South Africa where crime is also prevalent, Scott responded: “I feel safer in South Africa tbh..”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News