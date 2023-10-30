Gun dealers’ stock may be linked to gang crimes
Cops probing connection between missing firearms and violent incidents around country
A top Gqeberha cop is investigating a possible link between local firearm dealers and the guns flooding the streets, some of which have made their way into the hands of known gangsters in the northern areas and across SA.
The investigation dates back to April, when the owner of Aquila Arms was charged with 24 counts of negligent loss of a firearm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.