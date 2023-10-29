A Gqeberha man was gunned down at his home in Soweto-on-Sea in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Ayanda Gqukani, 26, a former convict, died of two gunshot wounds in Mayibuye Street at about 2.30am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men had approached Gqukani’s home and knocked on his door.
They said they were seeking refuge from the relentless downpour.
Gqukani, in a gesture of goodwill, answered the door, unaware of the impending tragedy.
“The men entered and informed him that they were getting wet from the rain,” Naidu said.
“A firearm was pulled out and a shot was fired at Gqukani.
“When he tried to hide, a deadly second shot was fired.
“Cash and a cellphone were taken.”
Naidu said the suspects then left and the motive remains unknown.
No arrests have been made and the investigation in ongoing.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha man gunned down at home
Image: SUPPLIED
A Gqeberha man was gunned down at his home in Soweto-on-Sea in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Ayanda Gqukani, 26, a former convict, died of two gunshot wounds in Mayibuye Street at about 2.30am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men had approached Gqukani’s home and knocked on his door.
They said they were seeking refuge from the relentless downpour.
Gqukani, in a gesture of goodwill, answered the door, unaware of the impending tragedy.
“The men entered and informed him that they were getting wet from the rain,” Naidu said.
“A firearm was pulled out and a shot was fired at Gqukani.
“When he tried to hide, a deadly second shot was fired.
“Cash and a cellphone were taken.”
Naidu said the suspects then left and the motive remains unknown.
No arrests have been made and the investigation in ongoing.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
World