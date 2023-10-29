×

Gqeberha man gunned down at home

By Brandon Nel - 29 October 2023
Ayanda Gqukani, 26, was shot and killed in Soweto-on-Sea early on Saturday
Image: SUPPLIED

A Gqeberha man was gunned down at his home in Soweto-on-Sea in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Ayanda Gqukani, 26, a former convict, died of two gunshot wounds in Mayibuye Street at about 2.30am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men had approached Gqukani’s home and knocked on his door.

They said they were seeking refuge from the relentless downpour.

Gqukani, in a gesture of goodwill, answered the door, unaware of the impending tragedy.

“The men entered and informed him that they were getting wet from the rain,” Naidu said.

“A firearm was pulled out and a shot was fired at Gqukani.

“When he tried to hide, a deadly second shot was fired.

“Cash and a cellphone were taken.”

Naidu said the suspects then left and the motive remains unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation in ongoing.

