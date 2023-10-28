Police are urging citizens to remain vigilant and avoid drinking and driving, confirming they will be maintaining law and order during the Rugby World Cup final.
Supporters are expected to flock to bars, stadiums and outdoor spaces on Saturday night as the Springboks meet the All Blacks in the highly-anticipated final in Paris.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they would be keeping an eye on “places of leisure such as fan parks and public gatherings in the evening as part of the police weekend high-density operations.
“The national crime combating forum (NCCF) consisting of all provincial commissioners has met under the command of Gen Fannie Masemola to discuss operational plans in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings and that police are on hand to enforce the law at all times.
Police ready to monitor 'places of leisure' during Rugby World Cup final
Public urged to be 'extra vigilant' and conduct themselves responsibly
“Masemola is satisfied with plans to monitor Saturday night’s festivities, as part of operation Shanela, which includes regular roadblocks, stop-and-searches as well as the tracing of wanted suspects.
“It is on this note that the police take this opportunity to call for the co-operation of members of the public who will be at these public viewing venues to conduct themselves responsibly.”
The police also urged citizens to be “extra vigilant” wherever they are during their celebrations and “most importantly to not drink and drive as such action will be dealt with accordingly”.
