News Editors Choice

No charges against SA’s favourite Tazz driver

06 October 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Sandy-Lee Ward, who pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her Toyota Tazz at the Bluff, says she wanted her bag back.
Image: screenshot

No charges have been brought against Sandy-Lee Ward, the driver of a Toyota Tazz who pursued a robber who stole her handbag and hit him with her car at the Bluff, south of Durban. 

On Thursday South Africans who hailed Ward a hero were outraged after ward councillor Zoe Solomon posted the woman needed a pro bono lawyer as she had been “summoned to the prosecutor”. 

Solomon told TimesLIVE on Friday Ward had been contacted to give her statement to the prosecutor.  

“She has not been charged with anything.” 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said the state received a letter from the medical facility where the man was being kept, advising that he is still receiving medical attention.  

“The matter was therefore remanded for a further seven days to October 13,” she said.  

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the man was under police guard.  

Good morning Community Sandy Lee Ward needs a pro bono lawyer she has been summoned to the prosecutor. Please contact me on 073 027 5432. Thank you.

Posted by Councillor Zoë Solomon on Thursday, October 5, 2023

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men approaching Ward's vehicle at a boom gate next to a petrol station. They open the driver's door and snatch her bag. Their attempt to steal the car is foiled when another motorist tries to run them over, resulting in the two men fleeing. One jumps into a waiting car while the other cuts across the petrol station forecourt and heads for the road. 

Ward, however, reacts immediately and drives after the fleeing suspect. 

He runs across a centre island and the car hits him. He flies into the air and lands a few metres away. 

The Tazz, which leaves the ground for a second as it hits the island, lands safely on the road. 

The incident occurred in view of police who were at the petrol station. 

TimesLIVE

