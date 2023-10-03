Search continues for Knysna boy caught up in rip current

The search continues for an eight-year-old boy, feared to have drowned after he was caught in a rip current at Noetzie Beach, near Knysna, on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 1.46pm when the boy and his friends were enjoying the first day of the school holiday on the beach.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Knysna Station 12 duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress.
NSRI rescue swimmers, the SA Police Service and ER24 ambulance services responded to the scene, while the NSRI rescue craft JayTee IV and Katharine were launched.
“On arrival at the scene a search commenced for a local male child, aged about eight, who was reported missing in the water.
“It appears that the child had been swimming with friends when an adult on the beach suggested they return to the beach.
“It is reported that at that stage the child may have been caught in a rip current. An adult bystander had reportedly attempted to rescue the child, before the child then disappeared under water,” Lambinon said.
Local resident Duran de Villiers volunteered his private helicopter that assisted in the search operation.
“NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the surf to conduct free dive sweeping line search efforts.
“Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remains no signs of the child.
“Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
