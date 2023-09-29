×

News

Submariners’ legacy lives on through renaming of navy buildings

Gqeberha’s Gillian Malouw-Hector one of three Kommetjie disaster victims honoured at special Cape Town memorial

By Tremaine van Aardt - 29 September 2023

The legacy of the three fallen SA Navy submariners will be immortalised through the renaming of various naval buildings and serve to inspire the next generation of members from sea cadets to captains. 

The lives, expertise and influence of the three who died at sea last week were honoured during a memorial service at the Wynberg Military Base Sports Complex in Cape Town attended by hundreds of family, friends and colleagues...

