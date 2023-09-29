WATCH | Protesting IPTS workers block busy Bay roads
Protesting Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) workers used buses to block busy Nelson Mandela Bay roads on Friday.
The affected roads were the Settlers Way and Walmer Boulevard intersection, along with the Strand Street crossing, which is used to enter Humewood. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.