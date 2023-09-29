×

WATCH | Protesting IPTS workers block busy Bay roads

By Herald Reporter - 29 September 2023

Protesting Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) workers used buses to block busy Nelson Mandela Bay roads on Friday.

The affected roads were the Settlers Way and Walmer Boulevard intersection, along with the Strand Street crossing, which is used to enter Humewood. ..

