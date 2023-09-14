×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BOSA joins protest against Bay development agency boss

Movement’s Mmusi Maimane and group of activists deliver memorandum to mayor calling for removal of CEO Qaba

14 September 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The Build One SA (BOSA) Movement has joined the growing chorus of critics calling for the removal of Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive Anele Qaba.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane was in Gqeberha on Wednesday and led a small group of activists to the City Hall to deliver a memorandum to mayor Gary van Niekerk, urging him to act on Qaba...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest