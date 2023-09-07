Mayor’s truck ride inspection slammed as unsafe
FF+ wants Van Niekerk to explain oversight drive to council
The FF+ has criticised Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk for his recent oversight initiative last week where he and other officials climbed onto the back of a truck to conduct service delivery inspections across the metro.
FF+ councillor Bill Harington slammed the trip as a life-threatening exercise that violated road regulations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.