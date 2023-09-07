×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mayor’s truck ride inspection slammed as unsafe

FF+ wants Van Niekerk to explain oversight drive to council

07 September 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The FF+ has criticised Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk for his recent oversight initiative last week where he and other officials climbed onto the back of a truck to conduct service delivery inspections across the metro.

FF+ councillor Bill Harington slammed the trip as a life-threatening exercise that violated road regulations...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest