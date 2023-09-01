Man, 51, shot multiple times while dropping daughter off at work

A Gqeberha pastor was shot and killed near Booysen Park Primary School on Friday morning while dropping off his daughter, a student teacher at the school.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said as the young woman was entering the school, Ryno Plaatjies, 51, was shot multiple times while still seated in his vehicle.
The incident occurred at about 7.54am.
“It is further alleged that two suspects in a white Ford Bantam LDV were standing close to the vehicle, a black Dodge SUV, that Plaatjies was driving, and fired multiple shots at him.
“He died on the scene and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.”
The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a case of murder.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit's detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
