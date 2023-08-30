Double murder accused in Stella Londt case admits to lying to police
Despite having lied to authorities before, Akhona Mnxeba remained adamant he never willingly gave a statement to police when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the double murder of two elderly women at a popular retirement village in Sunridge Park.
Taking to the stand to testify in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of a confession statement he allegedly gave police, Mnxeba said when he was arrested in January 2020 for another matter, he had lied about his name because he knew there was another separate case against him. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.