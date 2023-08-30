×

News

Paradise Beach family rape case transferred to Gqeberha court

30 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Paradise Beach father and his teenage stepson, accused of a host of sexual offences including rape and incest, have had their case transferred to the Gqeberha high court where they are expected to appear in October. 

The 55-year-old man and his 19-year-old stepson appeared briefly in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were informed that they would be served with their indictment when they appear in the high court on October 4 for a pretrial conference. ..

