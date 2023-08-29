×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 29 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Five men are accused of murdering the soccer star in Vosloorus in 2014.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest