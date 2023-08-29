Case of man accused of killing Gqeberha physio almost ready for trial
An indictment and a high court date are all that are outstanding in the murder case of a man accused of fatally stabbing much-loved Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt in her Richmond Hill home on Women’s Day.
The 31-year-old suspect made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, and the case was postponed to next week for this purpose...
