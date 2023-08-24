Double blow as father, son found shot dead
Woman receives shocking news of bodies found in Swartkops while reporting them missing to police
Frantic with worry, a woman was in the police station to report her husband and son as missing when the chilling news broke — two bodies had been found with gunshot wounds.
In a double blow, Elizabeth de Vos has now been left to bury her “two favourite men”, who were last seen alive when they were picked up from their home by a client whose vehicle they were repairing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.