A manhunt has been launched for two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from custody at a correctional facility in George.
The two inmates, Calisto Chaderek, 32, and Trevor Moliwa, 37, escaped from the George Correctional Centre in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape.
“A preliminary investigation on the scene indicates that the two men were reported as missing to authorities on [Wednesday] morning,” Spies said.
“A search for the two men is under way.”
In a statement on Wednesday, the department of correctional services said it was also probing the circumstances surrounding the escape.
“A preliminary report will determine further action,” the statement read.
The department said Chaderek and Moliwa faced a litany of charges including housebreaking, theft and being in possession of an illegal firearm.
Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the duo is requested to contact the George police on 044-803-4732.
HeraldLIVE
Manhunt launched as two detainees escape from George prison
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A manhunt has been launched for two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from custody at a correctional facility in George.
The two inmates, Calisto Chaderek, 32, and Trevor Moliwa, 37, escaped from the George Correctional Centre in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape.
“A preliminary investigation on the scene indicates that the two men were reported as missing to authorities on [Wednesday] morning,” Spies said.
“A search for the two men is under way.”
In a statement on Wednesday, the department of correctional services said it was also probing the circumstances surrounding the escape.
“A preliminary report will determine further action,” the statement read.
The department said Chaderek and Moliwa faced a litany of charges including housebreaking, theft and being in possession of an illegal firearm.
Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the duo is requested to contact the George police on 044-803-4732.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Multimedia
News
News
News