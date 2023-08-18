Perlemoen kingpin’s assets to be sold off
Judge signs order authorising auction of Morne Blignault’s illegally obtained possessions
Any property or assets once owned by convicted perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault will go under the hammer after the Gqeberha high court granted an order to allow the auctioning off of the ill-gotten gains.
This is an attempt to recoup millions of rand Blignault earned through illegal activities...
