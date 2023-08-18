×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Perlemoen kingpin’s assets to be sold off

Judge signs order authorising auction of Morne Blignault’s illegally obtained possessions

18 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Any property or assets once owned by convicted perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault will go under the hammer after the Gqeberha high court granted an order to allow the auctioning off of the ill-gotten gains.

This is an attempt to recoup millions of rand Blignault earned through illegal activities...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests

Latest