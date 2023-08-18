×

News

Tiger’s Milk shuts doors to Walmer premises — announces ‘big move’

By Nomazima Nkosi - 18 August 2023

Just nine months after opening in Walmer, Tiger’s Milk closed its doors on Sunday, with plans to relocate to a new location in Gqeberha.

The moves comes after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) rejected an application for a licence transfer...

Latest