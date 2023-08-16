While three women have been arrested for kidnapping Monwabisi Williams last month, the Missionvale resident is still missing and police have urged the community to assist in finding him.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 24-year-old was dragged from his home in Africa Grounds, Missionvale, on July 17 by about 20 community members after being accused of breaking into a house in Khans grounds.
She said Williams was subsequently assaulted and taken away by the community members.
“The victim’s mother reported him missing at SAPS Algoa Park after he failed to return.”
Janse van Rensburg said a case of kidnapping was opened for further investigation.
“On [July 18] a 58-year-old woman was arrested on charges of kidnapping and on [August 8] two more female suspects aged 22 and 41 were arrested for the kidnapping.
“The case has been remanded until [September 21] at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court. The suspects were released on R500 bail.”
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Williams to contact Detective Warrant Officer Jean Botha on 083-789-2796 or Crime Stop 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police seek help in finding Missionvale kidnap victim
Image: Elvis Ntombela
