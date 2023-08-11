×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NMU, Rhodes sign international partnership agreements

By Brandon Nel - 11 August 2023

Two of the Eastern Cape’s leading universities will soon be applying their minds to a host of international partnerships and research projects.

Delegations of Russian, Brazilian and Chinese ministerial officials recently visited Nelson Mandela University (NMU) as part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA (Brics) ministers’ meeting in Gqeberha...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest