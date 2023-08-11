NMU, Rhodes sign international partnership agreements
Two of the Eastern Cape’s leading universities will soon be applying their minds to a host of international partnerships and research projects.
Delegations of Russian, Brazilian and Chinese ministerial officials recently visited Nelson Mandela University (NMU) as part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA (Brics) ministers’ meeting in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.