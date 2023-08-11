×

Multimedia

LISTEN | Robbi Kempson gives his view on World Cup Bok squad

11 August 2023
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, coach Jacques Nienaber and the squad sing the national anthem during Tuesday’s World Cup squad announcement and capping ceremony at MultiChoice City in Randburg
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/ GALLO IMAGES

Injury has cost the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2023 squad dearly, with star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager not making the cut.

The 33-man team was announced by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander this week. 

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) said Pollard was struggling with a calf injury, Am had knee issues and De Jager had chest problems.

They have been placed on standby with six other players.

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, former Springbok Robbi Kempson reflects on the squad and the upcoming World Cup.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

