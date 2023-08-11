Injury has cost the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2023 squad dearly, with star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager not making the cut.
The 33-man team was announced by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander this week.
The South African Rugby Union (Saru) said Pollard was struggling with a calf injury, Am had knee issues and De Jager had chest problems.
They have been placed on standby with six other players.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, former Springbok Robbi Kempson reflects on the squad and the upcoming World Cup.
LISTEN | Robbi Kempson gives his view on World Cup Bok squad
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/ GALLO IMAGES
