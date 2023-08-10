US conductor Joseph Young to lead Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra in SA tour

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that Marin Alsop will no longer be joining them for their upcoming national tour due to health reasons prohibiting her from travelling.
However, dynamic US conductor Joseph Young will step into the role.
“I am devastated that I have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this engagement with an orchestra close to my heart,” Alsop said.
“Nonetheless, I am thrilled that Joseph will conduct the orchestra in my place.
“I have worked closely with Joseph for many years and can attest to his incredible stage presence, musical finesse, and outstanding conducting technique.
“I have no doubt he will do me proud on the SA stage and I remain thankful to audiences for their support,” she said.
The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s SA tour, Powerful Harmony, continues as planned.
The three city tour will see the orchestra in Johannesburg at the Linder Auditorium on Thursday, in Cape Town at the City Hall on August 12, and in Gqeberha at the Feather Market Centre on Monday August 14.
The programme, which features soprano star Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha performing popular arias from grand operas in the first half, and Mahler’s iconic Symphony No. 5 in the second, remains unchanged.
Young, the conductor who led the Mzansi Philharmonic for its inaugural concert, Oh! To Believe in Another World, curated by William Kentridge in July 2022, was described as a fitting substitute given his special relationship with both Alsop and the orchestra, according to Mzansi Philharmonic’s chief executive and artistic director, Bongani Tembe.
“We can assure our audiences and supporters that they are in for a treat,” Tembe said.
Praised for his suavely adventurous programming, Young is one of the most gifted conductors of his generation.
The American conductor is the music director of the Berkeley Symphony and the Ruth Blaustein Rosenberg artistic director of ensembles at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University.
In the past year, he has made major debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl, the National Symphony Orchestra, Washington National Opera and more.
Young said: “Marin has been my mentor for over 15 years and it is my honour to step in for her.
“I look forward to working with the orchestra again and meeting new audiences in this beautiful country.”
Tickets for the show may still be booked via Quicket.
US conductor Joseph Young to lead Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra in SA tour
