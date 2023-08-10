Sporting trendy outfits and bling fit for the Durban July, Garden Route women were dressed to the nines as they were celebrated at a community event hosted by the Bitou mayor’s office in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday.
Their colourful traditional attire set the tone for a Women’s Day celebration of live music and emotive speeches.
The event took place in Kwanokuthula.
Earlier in 2023, the Bitou municipality had taken a decision to celebrate all national holidays by hosting various community events in a bid to connect with residents.
The honourable guests of the day were, of course, the women, who enjoyed live performances by the likes of Veliswa Skeyi, Andile Xelegu, Sisanda Mjekula and Sisanda Maseti, along with some local acts.
“Come out of your shell and celebrate yourself,” guest speaker Noxolo Speelman urged.
“Often women tend to forget about themselves as they focus on being pillars of strength in society, raise their children and be God-fearing wives,” Speelman said.
On August 9 1956, about 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the introduction of the apartheid pass laws for black women.
Mziyanda James, manager at the deputy mayor’s office in Bitou, and the organiser of the event, said they had chosen to have the event in Kwanokuthula because they had heard an alarming number of stories of gender-based violence.
He said they needed to raise awareness about this issue and tell the women that they are loved and pillars of society.
Deputy mayor Mavis Busakwe said it was important for women to be celebrated and be shown that they have not been forgotten.
“Women have contributed towards the development of this country by fighting for certain laws that discriminate against women to be abolished,” Busakwe said.
Community member Deborah Matsolo said she was happy to be in a room surrounded by influential women.
HeraldLIVE
Colourful event to celebrate ‘pillars of strength’ in Plettenberg Bay
Image: SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE
HeraldLIVE
