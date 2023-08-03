Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed the incident happened last Friday and involved the station commander.
TimesLIVE
Probe launched after station head seen ‘manhandling’ citizen
Reporter
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Free State police have confirmed an investigation into a video making the rounds on social media showing what appears to be forceful handling by a station commander of a civilian.
A video emerged on Twitter on Tuesday showing an officer at the Ventersburg police station manhandling a citizen under the guise of placing him under arrest.
The officer is seen dragging the man to the holding cells while the man asks, “what are you doing?” before questioning why he is being arrested.
“You are going to regret what you have just done,” the man is heard saying as his companion, who is taking the video, says the officer is the station commander.
The officer replied that the man is being arrested for assaulting a police official, which the man and his companion deny as they claim it was the other way around.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed the incident happened last Friday and involved the station commander.
“Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane has appointed a team of senior officers to look into the matter from internal and criminal perspectives. In the video, it is alleged a man was manhandled by the station commander. The station commander allegedly arrested the man for assaulting a police officer after the man seen in the video came to his office and started to push him around.
“The matter is being investigated internally and the necessary steps will be taken if needed,” he said.
Makhele also confirmed an assault case had been opened against the civilian but this would form part of the investigation.
Motswenyane said: “If the member violated disciplinary regulations he would be dealt with in accordance with our disciplinary regulations.
“Police officials also have to execute their duties and not be intimidated, disturbed or assaulted by community members, which is a criminal offence. The matter will be dealt with [urgently].”
TimesLIVE
