Rape case against Aberdeen farmer postponed

The case against an Aberdeen farmer accused of rape was postponed again on Thursday to allow the court to find a magistrate to oversee proceedings.
The 41-year-old, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, was meant to apply for bail in the Aberdeen Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The matter was postponed to August 3.
The man is charged with five counts of human trafficking, five of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, and child labour.
The Herald previously reported that the offences allegedly committed by the livestock farmer had started during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.
He allegedly targeted destitute women and promised them permanent employment contracts for au-pair jobs and more.
It is also alleged that once they were at his home he would keep them against their will and rape them.
The ages of the complainants are unknown.
