Beat the big chill with ‘A Heart-Warming Winter Showcase’
To counteract the winter chill, the Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts is hosting the third instalment of its annual production A Heart-Warming Winter Showcase.
Audiences at Gqeberha’s Little Theatre are in for a theatrical treat in the form of a variety of sizzling songs and performances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.