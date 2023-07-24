Struggle anthology surfaces from the grave
A black leather suitcase and a labour of love bring poetry of teacher and anti-apartheid activist Victor Wessels to life after forty years
A black leather case lies at the heart of a new anthology of poetry by late teacher-activist Victor Wessels.
Speaking at the launch of Testimony in a packed Muslim Movement Hall in Parkside in Gqeberha on Saturday, the co-editor of the book, Nelson Mandela University research associate Allan Zinn said the link stretched back to when Wessels died in Cape Town in 1979 of a heart attack...
