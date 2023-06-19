Durban metro police has dismissed a voice note advertising vacancies on the force as “fake”.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the city's law enforcement arm has no vacant posts available currently.
“We have adopted a fair and transparent recruitment process.
“All aspiring city law enforcement officials will be notified accordingly should we issue such information,” said Zungu.
He said information pertaining to metro police is shared on its social media platforms.
“We have a fully active social media page with accurate information and updates,” he said.
“We are not a word-of-mouth institution. We caution residents to be alert.”
He said no payment is required for job applications.
TimesLIVE
Durban metro police slams 'fake' voice note calling for job applications
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF
Durban metro police has dismissed a voice note advertising vacancies on the force as “fake”.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the city's law enforcement arm has no vacant posts available currently.
“We have adopted a fair and transparent recruitment process.
“All aspiring city law enforcement officials will be notified accordingly should we issue such information,” said Zungu.
He said information pertaining to metro police is shared on its social media platforms.
“We have a fully active social media page with accurate information and updates,” he said.
“We are not a word-of-mouth institution. We caution residents to be alert.”
He said no payment is required for job applications.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
News