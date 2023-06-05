Police are searching for gunmen who opened fire during a funeral at the Forest Hill Cemetery on Saturday, wounding three people.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Monday the drama started at about 1.50pm when a group of unidentified men started shooting at the mourners.
“It is alleged that the owner of a white Suzuki seven-seater was driving from the Forest Hill Cemetery when he heard gunshots.
“The next moment a red Isuzu double cab bumped into him which caused him to drive into a tree. It was then discovered that the passenger of the Isuzu had been shot.”
Beetge said another two gunshot victims were found at a nearby house in Orange Grove Street where they had apparently fled to after the shooting.
“The wounded were taken to hospital for treatment and three cases of attempted murder are under investigation at Humewood police station.”
Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the incident and ordered for the speedy apprehension of those responsible.
Beetge said the funeral was for Xolile Gqoma, 45, from Soweto-on-Sea, Kwazakhele, who died of natural causes.
“The motive for Saturday's attack is still under investigation and the injured people cannot be named for security reasons.
“Two of the injured men have been discharged from hospital, but one still remains in hospital.
“No arrests have been made.”
Police search for Forest Hill Cemetery gunmen
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
