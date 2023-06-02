×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2023
The day after a businessman died in a vehicle accident, his bank account was cleaned out.
The day after a businessman died in a vehicle accident, his bank account was cleaned out.
Image: 123RF/varandah

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members are executing a take-down operation dubbed “Tit for Tat” in connection with the alleged theft of more than R36m belonging to a First National Bank (FNB) deceased client.

The operation started on May 29 in Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal and Limpopo with nine arrests since then. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to 13, and more arrests are expected imminently, Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said.

Among them is a police sergeant stationed at Makhado.

The deceased, a foreign national businessman who was based in South Africa, died in a vehicle accident in April last year.

The next day, a 29-year-old FNB employee based in Makhado allegedly opened a profile for the deceased client and stole R36,989,052.67. 

"The stolen money was transferred into new bank accounts that were created and the money was squandered."

The FNB employee is the first suspect placed under arrest last year.

e Hawks said at the time he had allegedly spent some of the stolen cash expensive cars n addition to donating money to a church. 

The Limpopo head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Gopz Govender said: “We are going to arrest all those who are involved in this case. We believe all the accused will be convicted.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read