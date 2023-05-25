Nelson Mandela Bay has been hit by a series of power outages, said to be the result of sabotage.
Last week, residents in KwaNobuhle went five days without electricity after a cable connecting the township was cut by suspected saboteurs.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen and energy and electricity political head Lance Grootboom about what is behind the power outages and the impact of them — and load-shedding — on the Bay.
LISTEN | What’s behind Bay power outages?
Image: Supplied
