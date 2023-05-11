Bush clearing threatens critically endangered pipefish
Deteriorating water quality as farmers, miners raze catchment thicket, putting pressure on super-rare estuarine creature
By Guy Rogers - 11 May 2023
One of the rarest animals in Africa, found exclusively in a couple of estuaries on the Eastern Cape’s Sunshine Coast, is being threatened by a growing trend of illegal land clearing in river catchments.
The problem was revealed in a new study by a Rhodes University group that focuses on the rehabilitation of the subtropical thicket vegetation which blankets the home of the critically endangered estuarine pipefish east of Algoa Bay...
