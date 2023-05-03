REVIEW | Feel-good musical comedy roars with talent
Soulfully entertaining with a flare of sophistication, Alexander Road High School’s latest production, Sister Act, certainly lives up to expectations as the audience attending the opening night on Tuesday roared with laughter and brought the house down with resounding applause.
A refreshing and well-produced piece of theatre, Sister Act certainly goes the extra mile in ensuring everyone is left wanting more and more. ..
REVIEW | Feel-good musical comedy roars with talent
Court reporter
Soulfully entertaining with a flare of sophistication, Alexander Road High School’s latest production, Sister Act, certainly lives up to expectations as the audience attending the opening night on Tuesday roared with laughter and brought the house down with resounding applause.
A refreshing and well-produced piece of theatre, Sister Act certainly goes the extra mile in ensuring everyone is left wanting more and more. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring