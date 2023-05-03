×

Leisure

REVIEW | Feel-good musical comedy roars with talent

03 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Soulfully entertaining with a flare of sophistication, Alexander Road High School’s latest production, Sister Act, certainly lives up to expectations as the audience attending the opening night on Tuesday roared with laughter and brought the house down with resounding applause.

A refreshing and well-produced piece of theatre, Sister Act certainly goes the extra mile in ensuring everyone is left wanting more and more. ..

