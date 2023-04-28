Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Motherwell women found

The mysterious disappearance of two women in Motherwell took a grim turn on Wednesday when their bodies were found in Joe Slovo.
The women’s bodies, riddled with gunshot wounds, were discovered on a gravel road between the Nyamazana and Dubai informal settlements hours after family members reported them as missing.
The victims were 36 and 40 years old.
KwaDwesi police had launched a manhunt for the suspects, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“Police are investigating a double murder case,” Naidu said, adding that the circumstances surrounding their murders were also a mystery.
Naidu said the victims’ names were being withheld until a formal identification had been done.
“[The two victims] dropped off the 36-year-old woman’s daughter at school in Motherwell in the morning in her silver Volkswagen Polo ... that was the last time anyone had seen the women alive.”
