Struggling to get a Sassa card replacement? Here’s what to do
Image: Sassa
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised for challenges encountered with regards to gold card replacements.
This comes after many beneficiaries expressed frustration when trying to replace their expired gold cards.
The Sassa gold card is issued by Postbank and can be used at Postbank branches, ATMs and merchants.
Sassa said about 5.9-million social grants recipients use the gold cards, most of which will expire by June. Beneficiaries are urged to check the expiry date of their cards.
When can I collect my new gold card?
Monday and Tuesday are dedicated to issuing cards to old age grant recipients and people who receive disability grants.
Wednesday to Saturday are dedicated to the collection of new gold cards by those receiving child support grants and all other grants.
What must I take with me to collect?
Social grant recipients must take a South African identity document and the gold card expiring in March, Sassa said
“Post office branch staff will assist grant recipients to activate the new cards and select a new PI. The cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.
“New gold cards will only be issued at post offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued. No person will be able to collect a gold card on behalf of another, unless they are registered with Sassa as a procurator (an agent or person registered formally with Sassa to receive/collect a social grant on behalf of another),” said Sassa.
Can I get a new gold card if I lost or misplaced my old one?
Sassa grants recipients who lost or misplaced their cards can go to any post office to collect a new one.
“Post office branch personnel will use fingerprint verification to issue the beneficiary with a new gold card,” the agency said.
What are other alternatives?
Shoprite this week announced beneficiaries can switch their gold cards to a Shoprite money market account.
“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said the group.
Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:
The switch offer is valid until June 30. Switch applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
